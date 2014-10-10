FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Nations says $1 bln Ebola appeal only one quarter funded
October 10, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

United Nations says $1 bln Ebola appeal only one quarter funded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Friday that its appeal for $1 billion to respond to the West Africa Ebola outbreak was only 25 percent funded and a surge in trained healthcare personnel was also needed to help tackle the crisis.

“Of the $1 billion sought by U.N. agencies under (the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) consolidated appeal only one quarter has been funded,” Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson told a U.N. General Assembly briefing on the Ebola outbreak.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

