UN says to miss Dec 1 Ebola target due to rising Sierra Leone cases

ACCRA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.N. Ebola Emergency Response Mission will not fully meet its Dec. 1 target for containing the virus due to escalating numbers of cases in Sierra Leone and elsewhere, Anthony Banbury, the head of UNMEER, said on Monday.

The mission set the goal in September of having 70 percent of Ebola patients under treatment and 70 percent of Ebola victims safely buried. That target will be achieved in some areas, Banbury told Reuters. He cited progress in Liberia. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix/Mark Heinrich)