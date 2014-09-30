UN Ebola mission head wants significant progress in 60 days

ACCRA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.N. Mission for Ebola wants to achieve significant progress in combating the deadly disease within 60 days, including ensuring that 70 percent of cases receive treatment, its new head Tony Banbury said on Tuesday.

“Seventy percent of infected people need to be under treatment, 70 percent of burials need to be done in a safe way in order to turn that around and we need to do it in 60 days,” Banbury said in the capital of Ghana, the headquarters of the new U.N. mission. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)