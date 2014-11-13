Fiancée of Liberian who died of Ebola in Dallas to write book

DALLAS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The fiancée of the Liberian man who died of Ebola in Dallas last month has landed a book deal to write her memoir for a publishing company affiliated with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the company said on Thursday.

Louise Troh, 54, will have a book planned for release in April by Weinstein Books about her relationship with Thomas Eric Duncan, who flew from Liberia to Dallas in September to marry her.

Duncan became ill shortly after arriving and died on Oct. 8. He is the only person to have died from Ebola in the United States.

His family said on Wednesday it had reached a settlement with the Dallas hospital that treated Duncan and admitted to making mistakes in his care. Troh was not included in the settlement.

“It was supposed to be the first happy day of a new life of joy for us all. But before we could make our new family, he died a terrible death in a quarantined room,” Troh said in a statement.

“I am writing this book to tell people about Eric, about our love story, about our family and about my faith that has been tested but not broken,” she said.

Troh, her 13-year-old son and two others were placed in 21-day quarantine after Duncan tested positive the virus. She lost almost all her possessions when her apartment was decontaminated and has been living in a residence provided by the Dallas Catholic Dioceses.

Although Troh has been declared healthy, she has been unable to find a place to live because of the stigma related to her exposure to Ebola, her family said.

Two nurses at the hospital became infected with the virus while treating Duncan but both have recovered. (Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Will Dunham)