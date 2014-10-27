New York City hospital says boy tests negative for Ebola virus

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A 5-year-boy who recently visited West Africa tested negative for the Ebola virus on Monday, said the New York City Health Department and the city hospital where he underwent screening.

The child, who had a low-grade fever, will remain in isolation at Bellevue Hospital to undergo further tests to ensure he is cleared of the disease, the hospital and health department said in a joint statement.

Local media said the child lived in New York City’s Bronx borough. (Editing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)