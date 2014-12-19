UPDATE 1-Child being observed at Chicago hospital to rule out Ebola

(Updates condition of the child)

By Mary Wisniewski

CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A child who arrived in Chicago with a fever was under observation on Friday at a city hospital to rule out the Ebola virus, hospital officials said.

Federal officials screening arriving passengers at O‘Hare International Airport detected the fever, but no other symptoms of the disease, the University of Chicago Medical Center said in a statement.

The patient was isolated under strict quarantine protocols until the child’s condition improves and a diagnosis is established, the hospital said. The child was in stable condition.

The hospital gave no details on the child, including age, gender or where the patient flew from, citing patient privacy laws.

The medical center said later in the day that the child remained in stable condition, without giving any information on whether the patient had been infected.

“There is no threat to the public, our staff and our patients,” it said.

The University of Chicago Medical Center is one of the facilities across the United States designated as an Ebola treatment center by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been no confirmed cases of Ebola in Chicago

Ebola has killed nearly 7,000 people out of more than 18,600 infected, nearly all of them in the impoverished West African countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. (Additional rpeorting by Jon Herskovitz. Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andre Grenon)