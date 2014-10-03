FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Crew starts clean up of Dallas apartment after Ebola patient's stay
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 3, 2014 / 5:00 PM / in 3 years

UPDATE 1-Crew starts clean up of Dallas apartment after Ebola patient's stay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with cleanup crew arrival)

By Jon Herskovitz

DALLAS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A private contractor arrived at a Dallas apartment on Friday to decontaminate the residence where a Liberian man suffering from Ebola had stayed.

A crew from the Cleaning Guys, a hazardous materials cleanup company, arrived about 11:30 a.m. CDT (1630 GMT) to start the work that Dallas County officials said would take about three hours.

Four residents of the apartment have been quarantined there this week after exposure to the patient, Thomas Eric Duncan. County officials said it was safe for the residents to stay in the apartment during the cleaning.

Along with the cleanup crew, three fire and rescue vehicles also arrived at the apartment about midday on Friday, including an ambulance and a fire truck.

A Dallas County official said the cleaners will place materials in secured containers and take them to a secure location.

Duncan, who is the first Ebola case diagnosed in the United States, is being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. (Additional reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.