CDC says Ebola-infected nurse Vinson's illness may have begun Friday

CLEVELAND, Oct 16 (Reuters) - An Ebola-infected Texas nurse who traveled to Ohio over the weekend to plan for her wedding may have been ill as early as Friday, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Dr. Christopher Braden told a news conference in Ohio that the CDC may include people from that Friday Oct. 10 flight that Amber Joy Vinson, 29, took to Cleveland from Dallas in its investigation of possible contacts. (Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Sandra Maler)