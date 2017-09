(Repeats with no changes)

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - One of three people who were in close contact with a New York doctor who has Ebola is in the hospital, New York City Health Commissioner Mary Travis Bassett said on Thursday.

Dr. Craig Spencer, who worked in West Africa with Ebola patients, tested positive for Ebola and was in isolation at Bellevue Hospital. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)