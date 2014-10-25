FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rules for returning Ebola health workers need coordination -U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 25, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Rules for returning Ebola health workers need coordination -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Top Obama administration officials met on Friday morning to discuss potential new rules for healthcare workers returning to the United States after treating Ebola patients in West Africa, but they want any measures to be coordinated, a senior official said.

“We will not hesitate to take any action that we feel has the potential to fortify us against additional imported Ebola cases,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“At the same time, we must do so in a manner that is coordinated and that minimizes any unintended consequences, including those that would hinder our ability to eliminate this threat at its source in West Africa,” the official said.

The governors of New York and New Jersey announced unilaterally on Friday afternoon that they would automatically quarantine medical workers returning to airports in their states from West Africa. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.