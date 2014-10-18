Woman being monitored for Ebola falls ill in Dallas -local media

Oct 18 (Reuters) - A woman who was being monitored for possible exposure to the Ebola virus was reported falling ill at a Dallas transit station, a local television station reported on its website on Saturday.

The woman had a low-grade fever at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit station in Northeast Dallas, WFAA said, quoting a DART spokesman.

DART closed White Rock Station until further notice, and Dallas hazardous materials teams were dispatched there, it said. (Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by James Dalgleish)