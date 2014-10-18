Sick woman at Dallas train station not on Ebola watchlist -official

Oct 18 (Reuters) - A Dallas bus and train station was closed on Saturday after a report that a woman fell ill at the facility, but the transit authority denied an earlier report that the woman had been on a watchlist for possible exposure to Ebola.

The woman exited a northbound train at the White Rock Station and vomited, leading the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system to close the station as a precaution.

“The person being treated by Dallas Fire Rescue at White Rock Station is NOT on any Ebola watchlist,” Morgan Lyons, a DART spokeswoman, wrote in an email.

“There are no indications of any biohazards or spills on any vehicle she has used,” said Lyons. “We’re inspecting the train and the platform and will clean the facility and vehicle as needed consistent with our protocol.”

Earlier, a Dallas television station reported the woman had been one of the people in the area monitored for possible exposure to the often-fatal Ebola virus.

The incident highlights the heightened state of awareness of the dangers of spreading the disease, especially in Dallas, where a Liberian national became the first person infected with the virus to die in the United States. Two nurses who cared for him have also contracted the virus. (Reporting By Frank McGurty and Grant McCool)