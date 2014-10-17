FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says it expects Ebola 'czar' to be in job for 5 to 6 months
October 17, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

White House says it expects Ebola 'czar' to be in job for 5 to 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Ebola “czar” named by President Barack Obama on Friday to coordinate the U.S. response to the disease is expected to hold the position for five or six months, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

“The expectation is that this is not a permanent commitment, that we are looking at something on the order of five or six months,” Earnest said of the appointment of Ron Klain, a lawyer who previously served as chief of staff to Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore, as Ebola response coordinator. (Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Will Dunham)

