FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dallas nurse becomes fourth Ebola patient discharged from Emory hospital
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 28, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

Dallas nurse becomes fourth Ebola patient discharged from Emory hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - A Dallas nurse who contracted Ebola was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday after being found free of the virus and thanked God and her family for helping her recover.

“I sincerely believe that with God all things are possible,” said nurse Amber Vinson, who looked vibrant at a news conference with the health workers who treated her.

Vinson is the fourth patient successfully treated for Ebola at Emory’s hospital. She was one of two nurses from a Dallas hospital infected with Ebola after treating the first patient diagnosed with the disease in the United States. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.