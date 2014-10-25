U.S. FDA issues emergency authorization for two new Ebola tests

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization on Saturday for two new tests made by BioFire Defense that detect Ebola in humans.

FDA said in a news release that it has been working closely with Salt Lake City-based BioFire Defense to obtain the necessary performance data to enable the authorization of the Ebola tests.

“We understand the importance of quickly diagnosing Ebola cases in the U.S. and abroad. FDA is committed to working with companies in the most expedited manner to increase the availability of authorized diagnostic tests for Ebola for emergency use during this epidemic,” the agency said. (Reporting by Eric Beech)