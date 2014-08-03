FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second U.S. aid worker with Ebola to leave Liberia Monday night
August 3, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

Second U.S. aid worker with Ebola to leave Liberia Monday night

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A second American health worker suffering from Ebola is due to fly from Liberia’s capital Monrovia to the United States overnight on Monday, the country’s information minister said.

“The airport authorities tell me it will be Monday night or very early on Tuesday at around 1 am,” Lewis Brown told Reuters by telephone on Sunday.

Nancy Writebol, a missionary working for U.S. charity Samaritan’s Purse, is due to travel on the same plane that transported her colleague Dr. Kent Brantly from Liberia on Saturday, Brown added.

The plane is equipped to carry just one patient at a time. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

