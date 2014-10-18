Obama to seek more funds to fight Ebola -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is preparing to ask Congress for additional funding to fight the Ebola virus, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing White House and congressional officials.

Obama could make the request as early as next week, the congressional official told Bloomberg. Both officials declined to say how much additional funding Obama would seek, the report said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Friday that Obama had not made any decisions about whether additional resources were necessary.

The U.S. government now has more than $1 billion available to fight the spread of Ebola from three West African countries, where it has killed more than 4,500 people.

Obama, who has been criticized by Republicans for the administration’s handling of Ebola, urged Americans on Saturday not to give in to “hysteria” about the spread of the virus.

Three people have been diagnosed with Ebola in the United States and more than 100 are being monitored for possible signs of the disease. One of those diagnosed, a Liberian man who traveled to Dallas, Texas from his home country in late September, died last week. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Grant McCool)