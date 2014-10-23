FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York patient being tested for Ebola is Dr. Craig Spencer
#Healthcare
October 23, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

New York patient being tested for Ebola is Dr. Craig Spencer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The patient being tested for Ebola at a New York City hospital was identified as a doctor named Craig Spencer from Harlem, New York City Councilman Mark Levine said on Thursday.

Hours after Spencer was taken to Bellevue Hospital to undergo tests after complaining of fever and gastrointestinal discomfort, authorities were discussing possible evacuation of the Harlem apartment building where he lived, Levine said. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Barbara Goldberg)

