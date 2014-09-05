FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. missionary with Ebola arrives in Nebraska for treatment
#Healthcare
September 5, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. missionary with Ebola arrives in Nebraska for treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. health missionary infected with the Ebola virus entered on Friday morning the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment after being flown in from West Africa, a spokeswoman for the medical center said.

Dr. Rick Sacra, a 51-year-old Boston physician, is the third U.S. missionary infected with the deadly virus.

Sacra’s plane landed at the Offutt Air Force Base and he was transported to the medical center in an ambulance escorted by state highway patrol, said Jenny Nowatzke, media relations coordinator with the medical center.

Sacra walked onto the airplane in Liberia on Thursday. He will be treated at the Nebraska hospital’s Biocontainment Patient Care Unit, missionary organization SIM USA said on Thursday.

Sacra did health work for SIM USA in Liberia as did two other U.S. missionaries infected with ebola, Nancy Writebol and Kent Brantly, who were also flown back to the U.S. for treatment. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
