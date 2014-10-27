FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CDC to release new U.S. guidelines for returning Ebola healthcare workers
October 27, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

CDC to release new U.S. guidelines for returning Ebola healthcare workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release additional guidelines later on Monday governing protocols for healthcare workers returning to the United States after treating Ebola victims in West Africa, the White House said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said U.S. policies needed to be guided by science and to not discourage volunteers from going to help in the countries hardest hit by the Ebola outbreak.

Earnest’s comments came after a handful of states instituted quarantines for returning healthcare workers from the region, going beyond federal guidelines. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

