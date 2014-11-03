North Carolina officials monitoring patient for Ebola

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Officials in North Carolina are monitoring and testing a patient who arrived in the United States last week from Liberia for Ebola, health authorities said on Sunday.

“The individual did not have any symptoms upon arrival,” the state’s Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement, adding the person had developed a fever on Nov. 2 after arriving in North Carolina.

The person does not have any additional symptoms and had no known exposure to Ebola in Liberia, the department said, stressing that the fever could indicate other illnesses. It said the patient would be evaluated for possible causes of fever, including testing for Ebola.

Earlier on Sunday a U.S. nurse who challenged quarantines of health care workers returning from treating West African Ebola patients said she thought “an abundance of politics” lurked behind them.

Kaci Hickox has fought a heated public battle over what she considers draconian measures to isolate her for 21 days after her return from Sierra Leone. The case highlights the dilemma over how to balance public health needs and personal liberty.

In some U.S. states officials such as New Jersey Governor Chris Christie have imposed strict quarantines on health workers returning from three Ebola-hit West African countries, but the U.S. federal government opposes such measures.

“When Governor Christie stated that it was an abundance of caution, which is his reasoning for putting health care workers in a sort of quarantine for three weeks, it was really an abundance of politics,” Hickox said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The most deadly outbreak of Ebola on record has killed nearly 5,000 people, all but a handful of them in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Hickox tested negative for Ebola after returning recently from working for Doctors Without Borders in Sierra Leone, but was placed in an isolation tent in New Jersey when she returned before being allowed to leave for Maine, which also sought to quarantine her at home.

A judge in Maine on Friday rejected that state’s bid to quarantine Hickox, instead imposing limited restrictions on her.

“We know a lot about Ebola,” Hickox told NBC, speaking from Fort Kent, Maine. “We know that it’s not transmitted from someone who is asymptomatic, as I am.”

Hickox indicated she would continue to stay away from crowds in her community, but that her partner, Ted Wilbur, should be allowed to go back to nursing school on Monday.

Only one person in the United States is currently being treated for Ebola, a New York doctor in stable condition.

In Oregon, results were awaited for a woman with a fever who was hospitalized in an isolation unit on Friday after returning from West Africa, Oregon health officials said. She had no known contact with Ebola patients in Africa. (Editing by Chris Michaud)