At least 10 people flown to U.S. after possible Ebola exposure -CDC

March 14 (Reuters) - At least 10 people possibly exposed to the deadly Ebola virus were being flown to the United States from Africa for observation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

The individuals will be transported by non-commercial air transport and will be near the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the National Institutes of Health in Maryland, or Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, the CDC said. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Marguerita Choy)