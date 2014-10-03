FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. lawmakers set Oct. 17 deadline for Obama Ebola plan
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2014 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. lawmakers set Oct. 17 deadline for Obama Ebola plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Senior Republican and Democratic members of the U.S. Congress have set an Oct. 17 deadline for the Obama administration to lay out details of how it plans to battle a growing outbreak of Ebola in West Africa.

Harold Rogers, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, and Nita Lowey, the panel’s senior Democrat, wrote on Oct. 1 to the administration that detailed questions needed to be answered by the mid-October date before most of a $1 billion Ebola-response fund could be released.

Reporting By David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.