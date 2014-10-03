U.S. lawmakers set Oct. 17 deadline for Obama Ebola plan

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Senior Republican and Democratic members of the U.S. Congress have set an Oct. 17 deadline for the Obama administration to lay out details of how it plans to battle a growing outbreak of Ebola in West Africa.

Harold Rogers, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, and Nita Lowey, the panel’s senior Democrat, wrote on Oct. 1 to the administration that detailed questions needed to be answered by the mid-October date before most of a $1 billion Ebola-response fund could be released.