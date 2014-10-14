CDC setting up U.S. Ebola response team of experts to aid hospitals

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is setting up an Ebola response team for hospitals with Ebola patients and has vowed to put a team on the ground anywhere in the United States “within hours,” the agency director said on Tuesday.

CDC Director Dr Thomas Frieden said contacts of the first Ebola patient in Dallas, Thomas Duncan, have passed through the highest risk period of quarantine and are now unlikely to develop symptoms. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Diane Craft)