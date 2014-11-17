FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sierra Leone doctor dies of Ebola at Nebraska hospital
November 17, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Sierra Leone doctor dies of Ebola at Nebraska hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A surgeon from Sierra Leone has died of Ebola at the Nebraska hospital where he was being treated after arriving from West Africa over the weekend, the hospital said on Monday.

Dr. Martin Salia, a permanent U.S. resident, contracted the virus while working in a Freetown hospital, according to his family. He was suffering from advanced symptoms, including kidney and respiratory failure, when he arrived at the Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday, the hospital said in a statement. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Susan Heavey)

