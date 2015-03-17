FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Another four US Ebola aid workers flown back to US for monitoring
March 17, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Another four US Ebola aid workers flown back to US for monitoring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - Another four U.S. healthcare workers were flown back to the United States for monitoring for possible exposure to the Ebola virus, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The return of the four U.S. healthcare workers brings to 16 the number of Americans who have returned to the United States from Sierra Leone since Friday, the CDC said.

That includes a healthcare worker in critical condition who is being treated for Ebola in a Maryland biocontainment unit run by the National Institutes of Health.

Most of the healthcare workers are employed by the aid group Partners in Health.

Only one of the 16 has tested positive for Ebola. The rest are being flown to Atlanta and Maryland, which have special biocontainment units. They are all undergoing monitoring for Ebola in self-imposed isolation as they wait out the remainder of the 21-day Ebola incubation period.

CDC spokesman Tom Skinner said the agency is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the exposures. (Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

