CORRECTED-American with Ebola released from U.S. hospital, aid group says
April 9, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-American with Ebola released from U.S. hospital, aid group says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of group to Partners In Health in first paragraph)

CHICAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. healthcare worker who was being treated for Ebola at a National Institutes of Health hospital in Maryland has been declared free of the virus and was released from the hospital on Thursday, according to the U.S. aid agency Partners In Health.

The health worker, whose name will not be released, was admitted to the NIH facility on March 13. He contracted Ebola while working for Partners In Health in Sierra Leone.

According to the group, their colleague was declared Ebola free after two consecutive negative tests, and has been declared no longer contagious and able to return home.

Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
