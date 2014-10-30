FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Ebola czar to visit CDC headquarters Thursday -official
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 30, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. Ebola czar to visit CDC headquarters Thursday -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Ebola czar Ron Klain will visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday for meetings with Director Tom Frieden and other officials, a White House official said.

“Mr. Klain has been in daily contact with Dr. Frieden and other CDC officials, but this will be his first opportunity to visit the headquarters of the men and women of the CDC, who have been a critical component of our international and domestic response since the onset of this outbreak,” the official said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.