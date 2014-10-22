Obama, advisers to huddle with new Ebola 'czar' on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and his senior advisers will meet on Wednesday with Ron Klain, the new Ebola “czar” charged with coordinating the U.S. response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa that has ravaged three countries and alarmed Americans.

It will be the first official day on the job for Klain, a political insider and former White House aide, who Obama named on Friday to help manage the response both abroad and at home, where three domestic cases have shaken confidence in how the government is handling the crisis.