Maine nurse defies state Ebola quarantine, leaves home
October 30, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Maine nurse defies state Ebola quarantine, leaves home

Oct 30 (Reuters) - A nurse in Maine vowing not to be bullied by politicians and threatening to sue the state over an Ebola quarantine she calls unscientifically sound, defied the order and left her home for a bike ride on Thursday, according to television images.

Kaci Hickox left her home in Fort Kent to take a morning bicycle ride with her boyfriend, MSNBC and other networks reported. Hickox, 33, who tested negative for Ebola after returning from treating patients in West Africa, said that she plans to take the issue to court if the state did not lift the quarantine by Thursday. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Scott Malone)

