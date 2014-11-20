FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Early test shows Mali traveler is negative for Ebola at NYC hospital
November 20, 2014 / 11:48 PM / 3 years ago

Early test shows Mali traveler is negative for Ebola at NYC hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Preliminary test results showed a traveler who visited Mali was negative for Ebola on Thursday but the patient will remain at a New York City hospital for further testing, city health officials said.

The traveler, who returned to the United States from a trip to Mali, a West African country with limited Ebola transmission, will stay in isolation at Bellevue Hospital Center, the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation said in a statement. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)

