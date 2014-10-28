FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon eyes strict monitoring for troops returning from Ebola effort
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 28, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon eyes strict monitoring for troops returning from Ebola effort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel is considering a recommendation from top military commanders to impose a “quarantine-like” 21-day monitoring period on all U.S. troops returning from Ebola response efforts in West Africa, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said Hagel has not made a final decision on the recommendation, which would require a “regimented program of 21 days of controlled, supervised monitoring,” a step far more strict than guidelines recommended by civilian health authorities. (Reporting by David Alexander and Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.