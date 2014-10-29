Hagel accepts strict monitoring of U.S. troops returning from Ebola mission

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel on Wednesday approved strict, quarantine-like monitoring for all U.S. troops returning from the Ebola relief mission in West Africa, the Pentagon said.

Hagel signed a memo asking top military commanders to develop an implementation plan to place U.S. military personnel returning from Ebola-affected countries into a “21-day controlled monitoring regimen,” Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bill Trott)