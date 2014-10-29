FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hagel accepts strict monitoring of U.S. troops returning from Ebola mission
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 29, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Hagel accepts strict monitoring of U.S. troops returning from Ebola mission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel on Wednesday approved strict, quarantine-like monitoring for all U.S. troops returning from the Ebola relief mission in West Africa, the Pentagon said.

Hagel signed a memo asking top military commanders to develop an implementation plan to place U.S. military personnel returning from Ebola-affected countries into a “21-day controlled monitoring regimen,” Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.