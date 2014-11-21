FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Initial Ebola test negative for Missouri patient -hospital
#Healthcare
November 21, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

Initial Ebola test negative for Missouri patient -hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - A patient who recently returned to Missouri from West Africa and arrived at a hospital near St. Louis with a fever has tested negative initially for the Ebola virus, Mercy Jefferson Hospital said Thursday in a statement.

The woman will be kept in isolation at the hospital in Crystal City, Missouri, and remain under monitoring as a precaution while she is tested for other possible illnesses including flu and malaria, the hospital said in a statement. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

