U.S. quarantines "chilling" Ebola fight in West Africa - MSF
#Healthcare
October 30, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. quarantines "chilling" Ebola fight in West Africa - MSF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mandatory quarantines ordered by some U.S. states on doctors and nurses returning from West Africa’s Ebola outbreak are creating a “chilling effect” on Doctors Without Borders operations there, the humanitarian group said on Thursday.

In response to questions from Reuters, the group said that it is discussing whether to shorten some assignments as a result of restrictions since one of its American doctors, Craig Spencer, was hospitalized in New York City last week with the virus.

In addition, some workers are delaying their return home after their assignments and staying in Europe for 21 days, Ebola’s maximum incubation period, to avoid the stigma it says is being created by the quarantine rules in some U.S. states. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

