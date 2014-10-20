Ebola-infected cameraman doing 'quite well'-Nebraska hospital

Oct 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. freelance cameraman diagnosed with Ebola while working with NBC News in Liberia is doing “quite well” and may soon be able to leave a Nebraska Medical Center biocontainment unit where he is being treated, a doctor at the hospital said on Monday.

Doctors are hopeful that Ashoka Mukpo, 33, who has been treated at the Omaha hospital for two weeks, “will be getting out of our unit in the coming days,” Dr. Mark Rupp told a news conference.

“It is going to take him a little bit of time to bounce back, but he’s doing quite well,” Rupp said, adding that the hospital was awaiting test results to confirm that he has completely cleared the virus. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Sandra Maler)