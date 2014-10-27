FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York wants to encourage health workers to go Ebola zone -Cuomo
October 27, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

New York wants to encourage health workers to go Ebola zone -Cuomo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday the state wanted to encourage health workers to go to West Africa to treat Ebola patients, responding to concerns that new state rules on manadatory quarantines would keep doctors and nurses away from the stricken region.

“This is a war on a virus in West Africa,” Cuomo said in a joint press confernce with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We are trying to balance aid to West Africa and protection and the public health of New Yorkers.”

Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Eric Walsh

