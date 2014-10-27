NYC boy being observed for possible Ebola symptoms -reports

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A 5-year-old boy is being observed in isolation at Bellevue Hospital in New York City for possible Ebola symptoms, according to media reports on Monday.

The boy, who arrived in the United States on Saturday from Guinea, had a 103 degree Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius) fever, ABC News reported. He has not been tested for the virus and is not under quarantine, ABC said, citing officials with New York City’s health department.

The New York Post reported that the boy had been vomiting and was transported from his home in the Bronx by emergency medical workers.

Representatives for the city’s health department could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by W Simon)