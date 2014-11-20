Traveler from Mali being tested for possible Ebola at NYC hospital

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A traveler from Mali was undergoing a test for possible Ebola on Thursday at Bellevue Hospital, the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation said.

“An individual who came to the United States from Mali, a country with limited Ebola transmission, was taken to HHC Bellevue Hospital Center today,” city health officials said in a statement.

Due to the patient’s symptoms and travel history, the person has been isolated, the statement said. Results of the test were expected later on Thursday. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)