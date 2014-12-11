FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American nurse exposed to Ebola to be admitted to NIH center
December 11, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

American nurse exposed to Ebola to be admitted to NIH center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - An American nurse who was exposed to Ebola while volunteering in an Ebola treatment unit in Sierra Leone will be admitted to the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center in Maryland on Thursday, NIH announced.

The center is one of 35 designated as an Ebola treatment center earlier this month by the U.S. government, and previously treated a nurse who contracted Ebola in Texas.

NIH did not release any further information on the nurse, including when he or she might have been exposed to the virus, current medical condition or affiliation.

The patient will be admitted “for observation and to enroll in a clinical protocol,” NIH said in a statement.

The clinical studies unit is designed to provide high-level isolation capabilities and is staffed by infectious disease and critical care specialists. (Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

