October 26, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Nurse quarantined for Ebola monitoring will sue - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A nurse held in quarantine for Ebola monitoring in New Jersey plans to file a federal lawsuit challenging her confinement as a violation of her civil rights, her lawyer told Reuters on Sunday.

Norman Siegel, a well-known civil rights lawyer, said that Kaci Hickox’s confinement after she returned from West Africa raised “serious constitutional and civil liberties issues,” given that she remains asymptomatic and has not tested positive for Ebola.

“We’re not going to dispute that the government has, under certain circumstances, the right to issue a quarantine,” he said. “The policy is overly broad when applied to her.” (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

