Obama says U.S. working on new ways to screen passengers for Ebola
October 6, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says U.S. working on new ways to screen passengers for Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday his administration was working on additional protocols for screening airplane passengers to identify people who might have Ebola and would step up efforts to make medical professionals aware of what to do if they encounter a case.

Obama told reporters he also planned to step up pressure on large countries, which he did not identify by name, to contribute aid to West African nations struggling to contain the worst outbreak of Ebola on record. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)

