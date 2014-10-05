Ebola drugs apparently not being used on Dallas patient-CDC

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The first patient diagnosed with Ebola in the United States has apparently not received any of the experimental treatments for the disease, a top U.S. health official said on Sunday.

Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters in a briefing that “as far as we understand” experimental medicine is not being used on the patient, who is being cared for at a Dallas hospital. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Sharon Begley in New York; Editing by Dominic Evans)