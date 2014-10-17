FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Officials closely monitoring 16 Ohio contacts of Ebola-infected nurse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Health officials are monitoring 16 people in Ohio - one of them under quarantine - who had close contact with Ebola-infected Texas nurse Amber Joy Vinson during her weekend trip to that state before she was diagnosed, a state health official said on Friday.

“They are all currently healthy and showing no signs of illness,” Dr. Mary DiOrio, epidemiologist for the Ohio Department of Health, told a news conference. (Reporting by Kim Palmer; Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

