DALLAS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The patient being treated for Ebola in a Dallas hospital remains in critical condition, is on a ventilator and receiving kidney dialysis, the hospital said on Tuesday.

“His liver function, which declined over the weekend, has improved, but doctors caution that this could vary in coming days,” Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital said of the patient, Thomas Eric Duncan. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)