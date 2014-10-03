FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US says may deploy nearly 4,000 troops for Ebola response
October 3, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

US says may deploy nearly 4,000 troops for Ebola response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Friday the total number of U.S. forces that could be deployed to West Africa as part of America’s response to the Ebola crisis could reach nearly 4,000, a figure well above estimates of about 3,000 previously given.

“We project that there could be nearly 4,000 troops deployed in support of this mission but we are obviously assessing the requirements on a daily basis,” said Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary.

“It may not go that high.” (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott)

