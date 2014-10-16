Texas nurse with Ebola to be transferred to NIH hospital near Washington -NBC News

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nina Pham, the first Texas nurse to be diagnosed with Ebola after treating a Liberian man at a Dallas hospital, is expected to be moved to the National Institutes of Health outside Washington, according to a report on Thursday.

NBC News and its television network MSNBC said Pham, who was being cared for at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, could be transferred to an isolation unit at Bethesda, Maryland-based NIH later on Thursday, citing an unnamed federal official with knowledge of the planned move.