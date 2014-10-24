FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. considering quarantine for returning Ebola health workers -CDC
October 24, 2014

U.S. considering quarantine for returning Ebola health workers -CDC

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Obama administration is considering the possibility of quarantining healthcare workers returning to the United States from the Ebola hot zone of West Africa, after a New York doctor who treated Ebola patients there tested positive for the virus.

Tom Skinner, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Reuters on Friday that quarantine is among a number of options being discussed by officials from across the administration.

The CDC-led discussions began on Thursday after Dr. Craig Spencer became the fourth person diagnosed with the disease in the United States, Skinner said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

