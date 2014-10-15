FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Risk to passengers on flight with Ebola-infected nurse 'very low' -CDC
October 15, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Risk to passengers on flight with Ebola-infected nurse 'very low' -CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said on Wednesday he believes the risk to the passengers who shared a Frontier Airlines flight on Monday with a Dallas healthcare worker infected with Ebola are “very low.”

Frieden said in a conference call that the nurse had traveled to Ohio before it was known that another nurse at the hospital has become ill with Ebola.

Frieden said the healthcare worker, who was diagnosed with Ebola on Tuesday, had been monitoring herself for symptoms of Ebola and failed to report the fact that her temperature had risen slightly to 99.5 degrees before she departed for Dallas.

Because of that, she “should not have been allowed” to travel on a commercial airline, he said. Even so, Frieden said he believes the risk to passengers is low because she did not vomit on the flight and she was not bleeding.

“We’re putting into place extra margins of safety and that is why we are contacting anyone who was on that flight,” he said.

Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

