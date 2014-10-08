FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to begin fever screening of air passengers from West Africa
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 8, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. to begin fever screening of air passengers from West Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The United States will begin screening passengers arriving at U.S. airports from West Africa for fever starting this weekend, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, in the hope of avoiding an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in the United States.

In the screening, authorities will use a non-invasive device to take the temperature of passengers and ask them to fill out a questionnaire created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking for detailed information about their activities in West Africa, said a U.S. government official familiar with the plans.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.